Lion Electric To Cut 150 Jobs Or 10% Of Total Headcount Amid Rationalization Of Cost Structure

(RTTNews) - Electric urban vehicles maker Lion Electric Co. (LEV, LEV.TO) announced Monday a workforce reduction aimed at rationalizing its cost structure and improving its ability to reach its profitability objectives.

The company said the reduction affects 150 employees or approximately 10% of Lion's total headcount, in production overhead, manufacturing, product development and administrative functions, both in Canada and the United States.

