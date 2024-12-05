News & Insights

Stocks

Lion Electric Sells Innovation Center to Reduce Debt

December 05, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lion Electric Company (LEV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lion Electric Company has announced the sale of its innovation center in Mirabel, Québec to Aéroport de Montreal for C$50 million. The proceeds will be used to partially repay its senior secured non-convertible debentures, potentially reducing long-term debt without affecting short-term liquidity. This strategic move highlights Lion’s financial maneuvering capabilities in the competitive electric vehicle market.

For further insights into LEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.