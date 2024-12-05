Lion Electric Sells Innovation Center to Reduce Debt

Lion Electric Company (LEV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lion Electric Company has announced the sale of its innovation center in Mirabel, Québec to Aéroport de Montreal for C$50 million. The proceeds will be used to partially repay its senior secured non-convertible debentures, potentially reducing long-term debt without affecting short-term liquidity. This strategic move highlights Lion’s financial maneuvering capabilities in the competitive electric vehicle market.

For further insights into LEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.