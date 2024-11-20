Lion Electric Faces NYSE Delisting of Warrants

Lion Electric Company (LEV) has released an update.
The Lion Electric Company faces delisting proceedings for its warrants on the NYSE due to low selling prices, though trading in its common shares and another series of warrants will continue. The Company is considering whether to appeal this decision by the NYSE. This development may affect investor confidence and trading strategies for those interested in Lion Electric’s securities.
