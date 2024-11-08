Lion Copper’s US$1.1M Private Placement Success

Lion Copper and Gold (TSE:LEO) has released an update.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. has successfully closed a US$1.1 million private placement, selling over 25 million units at US$0.045 each. The proceeds will be used for general working capital and repayment of convertible debentures. Notably, company director Tony Alford increased his stake, now holding over 30% of the company’s common shares.

For further insights into TSE:LEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.