Lion Copper’s US$1.1M Private Placement Success

Lion Copper and Gold (TSE:LEO) has released an update.
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. has successfully closed a US$1.1 million private placement, selling over 25 million units at US$0.045 each. The proceeds will be used for general working capital and repayment of convertible debentures. Notably, company director Tony Alford increased his stake, now holding over 30% of the company’s common shares.
