News & Insights

Stocks

Lion Copper’s US$1.1M Private Placement Success

November 08, 2024 — 03:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lion Copper and Gold (TSE:LEO) has released an update.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. has successfully closed a US$1.1 million private placement, selling over 25 million units at US$0.045 each. The proceeds will be used for general working capital and repayment of convertible debentures. Notably, company director Tony Alford increased his stake, now holding over 30% of the company’s common shares.

For further insights into TSE:LEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LCGMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.