Lion Copper and Gold Secures $5M for Yerington Project

November 19, 2024 — 09:41 am EST

Lion Copper and Gold (TSE:LEO) has released an update.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. has received an additional $5 million in funding from Nuton LLC, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, to advance studies at the Yerington Copper Project. This financing aims to implement Nuton’s innovative copper leaching technologies, potentially enhancing copper production with environmental benefits. The funding supports the progression to a pre-feasibility study, setting the stage for future decisions on the project’s feasibility.

