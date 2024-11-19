Lion Copper and Gold Secures $5M for Yerington Project

Lion Copper and Gold (TSE:LEO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. has received an additional $5 million in funding from Nuton LLC, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, to advance studies at the Yerington Copper Project. This financing aims to implement Nuton’s innovative copper leaching technologies, potentially enhancing copper production with environmental benefits. The funding supports the progression to a pre-feasibility study, setting the stage for future decisions on the project’s feasibility.

For further insights into TSE:LEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.