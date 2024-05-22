Lion CG Appoints New CEO and CFO

Lion Copper and Gold (TSE:LEO) has released an update.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. has appointed Steven Dischler as the new CEO, succeeding Travis Naugle who will continue as a director and co-chairman. Dischler, with over 40 years of experience in the sector, aims to push the Yerington Copper Project towards production, emphasizing environmental stewardship and community engagement. Additionally, Lei Wang is reinstated as CFO and Corporate Secretary, bringing over 25 years of experience in the mineral resource sector.

