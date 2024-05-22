News & Insights

Stocks

Lion CG Appoints New CEO and CFO

May 22, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lion Copper and Gold (TSE:LEO) has released an update.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. has appointed Steven Dischler as the new CEO, succeeding Travis Naugle who will continue as a director and co-chairman. Dischler, with over 40 years of experience in the sector, aims to push the Yerington Copper Project towards production, emphasizing environmental stewardship and community engagement. Additionally, Lei Wang is reinstated as CFO and Corporate Secretary, bringing over 25 years of experience in the mineral resource sector.

For further insights into TSE:LEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LCGMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.