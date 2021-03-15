Leo Holdings V, the fifth blank check company formed by Lion Capital executives targeting consumer businesses, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Nassau, Bahamas-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Leo Holdings V would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Lyndon Lea, co-founder and Managing Partner of Lion Capital; CFO and Director Robert Darwent, co-founder of Lion Capital, where he sits on the Investment Committee and Operating Committee; and Chairman Ed Forst, who currently serves as Chairman and Partner of Lion Capital. The company plans to target the consumer sector, focusing on established businesses with a leading competitive position, strong management team, and collaborative and collegiate culture, among other characteristics.



The group's other SPACs include Leo Holdings IV (LIVU.RC), which filed to raise $300 million last month; Leo Holdings III (LIII.U; +3% from $10 offer price), which went public last month; Leo Holdings II (LHC.U: +5%), which went public in January; and Leo Holdings, which went public in February 2018 and acquired Digital Media Solutions (DMS; +15%) in July 2020.



Leo Holdings V was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the NYSE. It has not selected a symbol yet (RC ticker: LHVU.RC). Deutsche Bank is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Lion Capital's SPAC Leo Holdings V files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.