Leo Holdings III, the third blank check company formed by Lion Capital executives targeting consumer businesses, raised $240 million by offering 24 million units at $10. The company offered 4 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Director Lyndon Lea, a co-founder and Managing Partner of Lion Capital; CFO and Director Robert Darwent, a co-founder of Lion Capital, where he sits on the Investment Committee and Operating Committee; and Chairman Ed Forst, who currently serves as Chairman and Partner of Lion Capital. The company plans to target the consumer sector, focusing on established businesses with a leading competitive position, strong management team, and collaborative and collegiate culture, among other characteristics.



The group's previous SPACs include Leo Holdings II (LHC.U; +5% from $10 offer price), which went public in January 2021, and Leo Holdings, which went public in February 2018 and acquired Digital Media Solutions (DMS; +39%) in July 2020.



Leo Holdings III plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol LIII.U. Deutsche Bank acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Lion Capital's SPAC Leo Holdings III prices upsized $240 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

