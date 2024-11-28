Lion Asiapac Limited Announces New Company Secretary

Lion Asiapac Limited (SG:BAZ) has released an update.

Lion Asiapac Limited has announced a change in its company secretary, appointing Ms. Kem Huey Lee Sharon to the role as of November 29, 2024, replacing Ms. Gan Chi Siew. The company expressed gratitude for Ms. Gan’s contributions. This change reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments in its leadership team.

