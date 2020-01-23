Commodities

Lion Air to launch pre-marketing for Indonesia IPO from Jan 27 - termsheet

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesian carrier Lion Air will next week launch a pre-deal investor education roadshow for its initial public offer, which sources have previously estimated at up to $1 billion, according to a termsheet from one of the banks involved.

