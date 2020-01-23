Lion Air to launch pre-marketing for Indonesia IPO from Jan 27 - termsheet

Indonesian carrier Lion Air will next week launch a pre-deal investor education roadshow for its initial public offer, which sources have previously estimated at up to $1 billion, according to a termsheet from one of the banks involved.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.