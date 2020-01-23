Commodities

Lion Air to launch pre-marketing for Indonesia IPO from Jan 27 - termsheet

Indonesian carrier Lion Air will next week launch a pre-deal investor education roadshow for its initial public offer, which sources have previously estimated at up to $1 billion, according to a termsheet from one of the banks involved. [nL3N27K32V]

Lion Air plans to use the proceeds for the acquisition of aircraft that it currently operates under operating leases to finance leases, the termsheet showed. The pre-marketing of the IPO will end on Feb. 7.

A spokesman at Lion Air declined to comment.

