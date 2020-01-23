Lion Air to launch pre-marketing for Indonesia IPO from Jan 27 - termsheet

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian carrier Lion Air will next week launch a pre-deal investor education roadshow for its initial public offer, which sources have previously estimated at up to $1 billion, according to a termsheet from one of the banks involved.

Lion Air plans to use the proceeds for the acquisition of aircraft that it currently operates under operating leases to finance leases, the termsheet showed. The pre-marketing of the IPO will end on Feb. 7.

A spokesman at Lion Air declined to comment.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Jessica Damiana in Jakarta; Editing by Sam Holmes)

