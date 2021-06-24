Linx S.A. (LINX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2021

Linx S.A. (LINX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.099 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LINX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 482.35% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LINX was $7.55, representing a -0.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.62 and a 81.49% increase over the 52 week low of $4.16.

LINX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). LINX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LINX Dividend History page.

