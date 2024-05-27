News & Insights

Linmon Media Sets Final Dividend for 2023

May 27, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

Linmon Media Limited (HK:9857) has released an update.

Linmon Media Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.218 per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Shareholders approved the dividend on June 20, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for July 2, 2024, and the payment date on July 19, 2024. This update reflects key dates for dividend entitlement, such as the record date on July 9 and the book close period from July 4 to July 9, 2024.

