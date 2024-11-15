News & Insights

Linmon Media Grants Shares to Boost Employee Incentives

November 15, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Linmon Media Limited (HK:9857) has released an update.

Linmon Media Limited has announced the granting of over 2.5 million Awarded Shares to eight employees as part of their 2024 Share Award Scheme. This initiative aims to reward and motivate employees to contribute significantly to the company’s growth, with some shares vesting immediately and others over a multi-year period. The awarded shares have a nominal purchase price, indicating a strategic move to retain talent and enhance company performance.

