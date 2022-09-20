Link's UK unit may be fined $57 mln over Woodford fund investigation

Australia's Link Administration said on Wednesday UK's financial watchdog issued a draft notice assessing a penalty of 50 million pounds ($56.86 million) on Link Fund Solutions.

The amount is further to a redress payment of 306.1 million pounds related to an investigation into LFS over the now-defunct Woodford fund.

