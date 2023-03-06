US Markets

Links on Twitter inaccessible, say users

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 06, 2023 — 12:18 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Adds details, update outage reports

March 6 (Reuters) - Twitter's services were down for thousands on Monday, with users reporting issues with accessing links from the Elon Musk-headed social media platform to other websites.

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the issue was affecting image and video content too.

There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.