Linklogis set to open 9.9% higher in Hong Kong IPO debut

Contributors
Donny Kwok Reuters
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

HONG KONG, April 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc 9959.HK will open 9.9% higher at HK$19.32 ($2.48) each in its Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut Friday after raising $1.02 billion, data from the exchange showed.

The Tencent-backed company priced its stock at $HK17.58 in the deal to sell 452.87 million shares.

($1 = 7.7780 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

