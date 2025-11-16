Linklogis (SEHK:9959) Price Target Increased by 30.91% to 3.39

The average one-year price target for Linklogis (SEHK:9959) has been revised to HK$3.39 / share. This is an increase of 30.91% from the prior estimate of HK$2.59 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$3.08 to a high of HK$3.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.35% from the latest reported closing price of HK$2.89 / share.

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linklogis. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9959 is 0.01%, an increase of 31.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.12% to 52,564K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,410K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,488K shares , representing an increase of 26.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9959 by 137.80% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,702K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,310K shares , representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9959 by 95.82% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,650K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,006K shares , representing an increase of 13.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9959 by 94.52% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,214K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,191K shares , representing an increase of 24.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9959 by 121.79% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 2,652K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares , representing an increase of 51.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9959 by 9.90% over the last quarter.

