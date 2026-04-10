Linkers Industries Stock Climbs 11% After Fully Exercising All Series B Warrants

(RTTNews) - Shares of Linkers Industries Limited (LNKS) are climbing about 11 percent on Friday morning trading after it announced that all series B warrants to purchase the company's Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0025 per share, have been fully exercised.

The company's shares are currently trading at $2.18 on the Nasdaq, up 11.26 percent. The stock opened at $2.63 and has climbed as high as $3.08 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1.51 to $420.00.

Through the cashless warrants, which were announced in its March 2026 public offering, the company raised gross proceeds of approximately $16 million.

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