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Linkers Industries Stock Climbs 11% After Fully Exercising All Series B Warrants

April 10, 2026 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Linkers Industries Limited (LNKS) are climbing about 11 percent on Friday morning trading after it announced that all series B warrants to purchase the company's Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0025 per share, have been fully exercised.

The company's shares are currently trading at $2.18 on the Nasdaq, up 11.26 percent. The stock opened at $2.63 and has climbed as high as $3.08 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1.51 to $420.00.

Through the cashless warrants, which were announced in its March 2026 public offering, the company raised gross proceeds of approximately $16 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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