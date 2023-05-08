LinkedIn to cut 716 jobs, phase out China local jobs app

May 8 (Reuters) - LinkedIn, the social media network owned by Microsoft Corp MSFT.O that focuses on business professionals, said on Monday it plans to cut 716 jobs in its sales, operations and support teams as part of broader changes that will also result in phasing out its local jobs app in China.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.