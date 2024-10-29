LinkedIn launches AI agent Hiring Assistant

News & Insights

Microsoft’s (MSFT) LinkedIn launched its first AI agent, Hiring Assistant, designed to take on a recruiter’s most repetitive tasks so they can spend more time on their most impactful work – like advising hiring managers, connecting with candidates and creating exceptional candidate experiences. Hiring Assistant is available Tuesday in charter to a select group of LinkedIn customers, including AMD, Canva, Siemens and Zurich Insurance. “We’re also rolling out a new coaching feature in LinkedIn Learning that helps learners practice human skills through interactive scenarios using text or voice,” the company said. “Learners can practice delivering performance reviews, having conversations on work-life balance, and giving feedback. They will receive personalized feedback on strengths and areas of improvement in a safe, virtual environment, helping them feel more confident navigating similar conversations in the future.”

