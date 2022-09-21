LinkedIn down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

Adds details

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Thousands of users of Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O LinkedIn's app and website were impacted on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were nearly 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social networking service, according to Downdetector.

The website tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

A majority of users across the United States, however, reported that they had issues accessing LinkedIn's website.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

