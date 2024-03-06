LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Adds LinkededIn comment in paragraph 3

March 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft's MSFT.O LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

At one point there were more than 48,000 reports of outages related to the business-focused social network, according to Downdetector.

LinkedIn said some users may be experiencing issues and that it was investigating.

Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram saw a more than two-hour long outage on Tuesday that was caused by a technical issue and impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

