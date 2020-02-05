LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner to step down

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Professional networking website LinkedIn's chief executive officer, Jeff Weiner, said on Wednesday that he would step down from his position effective June 1. Head of product Ryan Roslansky will take over as CEO of Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn, Weiner said in a post https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/its-time-my-next-play-linkedins-new-ceo-jeff-weiner on his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;)) Keywords: LINKEDIN CEO/ (URGENT)

