LinkBancorp reports Q3 adjusted EPS 19c, consensus 18c

October 28, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

Net interest margin was 3.82% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.83% for the second quarter of 2024. “We are pleased to announce another quarter of record earnings for the third quarter of 2024, representing an annualized 1.00% return on average assets for the quarter and demonstrating solid progress toward achieving our target profitability metrics. This is a result of prioritizing high quality loan and strong core deposit growth, with an emphasis on achieving cost efficiencies from the merger and branch consolidations, while also executing on non-interest income initiatives,” said Andrew Samuel, CEO of LinkBancorp (LNKB). “As we look to close 2024 with a strong fourth quarter, our teams continue to implement strategies to reduce funding costs and operational expenses and generate additional revenue to support further earnings growth.”

