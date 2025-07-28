LINKBANCORP, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $7.39 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $5.80 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LINKBANCORP, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $39.33 million from $39.45 million last year.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.39 Mln. vs. $5.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $39.33 Mln vs. $39.45 Mln last year.

