Linkage Global receives Nasdaq notice of non-compliance

November 06, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Linkage Global (LGCB) announced that, on October 31, the company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market notifying the company that based upon the closing bid price of the Class A ordinary shares of the company for the last 30 consecutive business days, the company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share. The company is currently evaluating options to regain compliance and intends to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirement.

