Linkage Global receives Nasdaq notice of non-compliance

Linkage Global (LGCB) announced that, on October 31, the company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market notifying the company that based upon the closing bid price of the Class A ordinary shares of the company for the last 30 consecutive business days, the company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share. The company is currently evaluating options to regain compliance and intends to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirement.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LGCB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.