Linkage Global Inc Secures $3.5 Million in Strategic Private Placement to Fuel E-Commerce Growth

Linkage Global Inc raised $3.5 million through convertible notes to support its e-commerce growth initiatives.

Linkage Global Inc, a cross-border e-commerce services provider based in Japan, has announced a private placement of senior unsecured convertible notes worth $3.5 million as part of a strategic financing initiative to support its growth. The company expects to receive $2.7 million from the initial closing of the offering, with an additional $450,000 to follow upon the effectiveness of a registration statement. The notes are convertible into the company's Class A shares and are designed to align investor returns with long-term value creation. The financing also establishes a capital framework for potential future issuances totaling up to $30 million. The proceeds from this placement will be used for general corporate purposes, including the expansion of Linkage Global's cross-border sales operations.

Potential Positives

Completion of a $3.5 million private placement strengthens the company's financial position and supports growth initiatives.

The established capital framework allows for additional issuances of up to $26.5 million, providing flexibility for future funding opportunities.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the expansion of cross-border sales operations, potentially enhancing the company's market presence.

Agreement to file a resale registration statement with the SEC enhances investor confidence through clear regulatory compliance and investor protections.

Potential Negatives

The company is issuing senior unsecured convertible notes at a discount of 90% of their principal amount, which indicates potential concerns about its financial stability and valuation.

The reliance on private placement financing suggests that the company may be experiencing difficulties in accessing capital through more traditional public market channels.

The issuance of additional convertible notes in future tranches is contingent on several conditions, indicating potential uncertainty in the company's financial strategy and signaling to investors that it may need to rely on further capital raises in the near future.

FAQ

What is Linkage Global Inc's recent funding initiative?

Linkage Global Inc has completed a strategic private placement, raising $3.5 million through senior unsecured convertible notes to support growth initiatives.

How much capital can Linkage Global raise in future financing?

Linkage Global has established a capital framework allowing for additional issuances of up to $26.5 million in principal amounts of similar notes.

What are the intended uses of the funds from the private placement?

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including expanding cross-border sales operations and integrated e-commerce services.

Who assisted Linkage Global with the private placement?

Craft Capital Management LLC served as the placement agent for the transaction.

How will investors be protected in this financing?

The company has implemented customary investor protections, including restrictions on variable-rate securities and standard anti-dilution adjustments.

$LGCB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $LGCB stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 385,977 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $623,738

XTX TOPCO LTD removed 76,117 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,300

TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 2,235 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,611

Cross-Border E-Commerce Services Provider Completes Strategic Private Placement to Support Growth Initiatives









TOKYO, Japan, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ: LGCB) ("Linkage Global" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, today announced that it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement for the issuance and sale of senior unsecured convertible notes in an initial principal amount of $3.5 million in a private placement to an accredited investor pursuant to Rule 506(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).







Initial Closing and Transaction Terms







The Company expects to receive gross proceeds of $2.7 million at the initial closing. An additional $450,000 is expected to be funded within one business day following the effectiveness of a registration statement registering the resale of the underlying conversion shares and subject to continued compliance with the listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market.





The convertible notes are senior unsecured obligations of the Company and were sold at 90% of their principal amount. They are convertible into the Company’s Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.0025 per share (“Ordinary Shares”), at the option of the holders, pursuant to fixed terms designed to align investor return with long-term value creation.







Additional Capital Framework of up to $30 Million







The financing establishes a capital framework for additional issuances of up to $26.5 million in principal amount of similar convertible notes in future tranches. These follow-on tranches are subject to customary conditions, including satisfaction of the Equity Conditions (as defined in the Notes) as of the applicable Additional Closing Date; the effectiveness of a registration statement filed with the SEC covering the Ordinary Shares issuable upon conversion of such Additional Notes; a minimum daily trading volume during the relevant Equity Conditions Measuring Period exceeding the required threshold; a volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Ordinary Shares during such period that is greater than the then-applicable conversion price; and an aggregate outstanding principal amount of no more than $500,000 immediately prior to such Additional Closing.







Strategic Rationale and Use of Proceeds







“This financing represents a key milestone in our capital formation strategy and provides the flexibility needed to advance our cross-border e-commerce platform,” said Yang (Angela) Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Linkage Global. “The structure gives us access to near-term capital while preserving the option to scale up further as conditions permit.”





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including expansion of its cross-border sales operations and integrated e-commerce service lines.







Registration and Investor Protections







In connection with the transaction, the Company entered into a Registration Rights Agreement and agreed to file a resale registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) covering the shares issuable upon conversion of the notes. The Company remains eligible to use Form F-1 for such registration.





While the notes are outstanding, the Company is subject to customary investor protections, including restrictions on the issuance of variable-rate securities and standard anti-dilution adjustments.







Professional Advisors







Craft Capital Management LLC served as placement agent for the transaction.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities referred to in this press release, nor will there be any sale of any such securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.







About Linkage Global Inc







Linkage Global Inc is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no operations of its own. Linkage Cayman conducts its operations through its operating subsidiaries in Japan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. As a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, through its operating subsidiaries, the Company has developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including (i) cross-border sales and (ii) integrated e-commerce services.





For more information, please visit





www.linkagecc.com





. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







For more information, please contact:









Investor Relations







WFS Investor Relations Inc.





Connie Kang, Partner





Email:



ckang@wealthfsllc.com







Tel: +86 1381 185 7742



