Linkage Global files to sell 12.66M Class A ordinary shares for holders

10:00 EST Linkage Global (LGCB) files to sell 12.66M Class A ordinary shares for holders
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LGCB:
- Linkage Global Faces Nasdaq Listing Challenge
- Linkage Global receives Nasdaq notice of non-compliance
- Linkage Global Inc Strengthens Financial Position with Key Transaction
- Linkage Global Inc Restructures Share Capital
- Linkage Global Names New CFO to Boost Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.