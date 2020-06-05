Link sells former Woodford fund's healthcare assets to Acacia for 224 mln stg

June 5 (Reuters) - Link Fund Solutions, administrator of the LF Equity Income Fund, formerly run by veteran investor Neil Woodford, said on Friday it would sell up to 19 of the fund's healthcare assets to Acacia Research Corp ACTG.O for 223.9 million pounds.

The sale will enable Link to make further capital distributions to investors in due course, it added without giving the exact dates.

The fund closed last year after a flurry of withdrawal requests from investors, leading to an investigation by regulators, and the fund has since been managed by Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.L.

The fund's current net asset value (NAV), as calculated on June 3, was 444.219 million pounds.

