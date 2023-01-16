Link Fund Solutions served with lawsuit over Woodford fund failure

January 16, 2023 — 06:15 pm EST

Written by Upasana Singh for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - UK-based Link Fund Solutions, the authorised corporate director of fallen star manager Neil Woodford's equity income fund, has been served a group action lawsuit by law firm Leigh Day in England, ASX-listed Link Administration said on Tuesday.

Link Fund Solutions is also being currently sued in the UK for up to 100 million pounds ($122.00 million) by claims management firm RGL.

($1 = 0.8197 pounds)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.