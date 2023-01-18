Link Fund Solutions hit by another lawsuit over Woodford fund failure

Adds details, background

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Link Fund Solutions (LFS), the authorised corporate director of Neil Woodford's failed equity income fund, was served with another group action lawsuit in England, Australia's Link Administration LNK.AX said on Thursday.

The latest legal proceeding filed by law firm Harcus Parker comes days after peer Leigh Day filed a lawsuit against LFS, Link's UK-based unit, on similar grounds.

LFS has been at the centre of significant litigation and has drawn criticism over its management of Woodford's flagship LF Equity Income Fund. It is also being sued in the UK for up to 100 million pounds ($123.43 million) by claims management firm RGL.

Link has maintained that LFS will "vigorously defend itself" against both lawsuits.

The now defunct fund managed billions of pounds before it was suspended amid political and public outcry in 2019, trapping 300,000 investors and triggering an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Leigh Day and Harcus Parker will work together to set out common arguments on behalf of their clients, Leigh Day said in an emailed statement.

The two law firms have each filed claims against LFS on behalf of around 13,000 and 7,000 investors, respectively.

Leigh Day added that LFS will file and serve its defence arguments in early May 2023.

Harcus Parker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the lawsuit.

($1 = 0.8102 pounds)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Devika Syamnath)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.