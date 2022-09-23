Link Administration's $1.6 bln offer from Canada's D&D falls through

Adds details about the offer

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX said on Friday the A$2.47 billion ($1.63 billion) buyout offer from Canadian legal software maker Dye & Durham (D&D) DND.TO will not proceed, after a court denied approval for the deal.

"The court declined to make orders approving the Scheme and dismissed the proceedings," Link said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Link had said Britain's financial regulator may fine its UK unit 50 million pounds ($56.86 million) in addition to potential 306.1 million pounds in redress over its management of a now defunct fund.

D&D had said on Wednesday that despite the fine, they were engaging with Link for a proposed acquisition.

($1 = 1.5138 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

