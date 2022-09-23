Link Administration's $1.6 bln offer from Canada's D&D falls through
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX said on Friday its A$2.47 billion ($1.63 billion) buyout offer from Canadian legal software maker Dye & Durham (D&D) DND.TO will not proceed, after a court denied approval for the deal.
($1 = 1.5138 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
