Link Administration's $1.6 bln offer from Canada's D&D falls through

Harish Sridharan Reuters
Link Administration Holdings said on Friday its A$2.47 billion ($1.63 billion) buyout offer from Canadian legal software maker Dye & Durham (D&D) will not proceed, after a court denied approval for the deal.

($1 = 1.5138 Australian dollars)

