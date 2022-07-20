US Markets

Link Administration to recommend revised $1.7 bln offer by Dye & Durham

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it will recommend a revised A$4.81-per-share offer by Canadian software firm Dye & Durham Ltd that values the share registry firm at A$2.47 billion ($1.70 billion).

($1 = 1.4526 Australian dollars)

