Link Administration says Carlyle consortium offer not of 'compelling value'

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australian shareholder registry firm Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX on Wednesday said it did not see "compelling value" in a sweetened A$2.87 billion ($2.05 billion) takeover offer from Carlyle Group CG.O and Pacific Equity.

However, the company agreed to provide due diligence information to the consortium on a non-exclusive basis, in the hopes that it would lead to a proposal it could recommended to shareholders.

($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)

