Link Administration says Carlyle consortium offer not of 'compelling value'
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australian shareholder registry firm Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX on Wednesday said it did not see "compelling value" in a sweetened A$2.87 billion ($2.05 billion) takeover offer from Carlyle Group CG.O and Pacific Equity.
However, the company agreed to provide due diligence information to the consortium on a non-exclusive basis, in the hopes that it would lead to a proposal it could recommended to shareholders.
($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)
((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCG
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Wall Street Slumps on Rising Virus Cases, Fading Stimulus Hopes
- Tesla analysts hope for Musk sign on 2020 delivery goal during third-quarter call
- EARNINGS-Tesla cracks revenue record and beats estimates, shares take off
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls on weak consumer confidence; Latam FX logs weekly gains