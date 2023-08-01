Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) Price Target Decreased by 6.43% to 2.35

The average one-year price target for Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) has been revised to 2.35 / share. This is an decrease of 6.43% from the prior estimate of 2.51 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 4.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.55% from the latest reported closing price of 1.53 / share.

Link Administration Holdings Maintains 5.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.88%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.53%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Link Administration Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNK is 0.02%, a decrease of 38.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 34,379K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,398K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,598K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNK by 0.51% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,305K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,746K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,765K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNK by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,922K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares, representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNK by 28.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,902K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

