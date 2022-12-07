Link Administration ceases talks with Dye & Durham to sell two of its businesses

Adds background

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX said on Thursday it has stopped discussions with Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO to sell Link's corporate markets and banking and credit management businesses for A$1.27 billion.

Cloud-based software firm Dye & Durham has been trying to buy Link Administration and parts of it since last December.

The deal talks for the units ceased as Dye & Durham's October proposal involved a material portion of the consideration being deferred and payable after a two-year period, Link said on Thursday.

Over the past two years Link has received multiple buyout offers, including those from global investment firms Carlyle Group CG.O and KKR & Co Inc KKR.N.

Dye & Durham lodged a bid for Link's units in October after its earlier bid to acquire the full company fell through due to regulatory headwinds andglobal marketvolatility.

Link also reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 outlook on Thursday.

($1 = 1.4874 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

