News & Insights

Stocks

Linius Technologies Reports Record Growth and Strategic Expansion

November 25, 2024 — 07:44 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Linius Technologies has reported a record-breaking financial year in 2024, with revenue reaching $811,120, driven by successful ventures in the sports sector and strategic partnerships. The company has expanded its footprint in the US market by onboarding major clients, including the North American Hockey League and Peach Belt Conference, while also achieving significant cost reductions through product development. Linius is poised for further growth by leveraging automation and personalized video technology to meet the evolving needs of broadcasters and sports federations.

For further insights into AU:LNU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNNTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.