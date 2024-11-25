Linius Technologies Reports Record Growth and Strategic Expansion

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Linius Technologies has reported a record-breaking financial year in 2024, with revenue reaching $811,120, driven by successful ventures in the sports sector and strategic partnerships. The company has expanded its footprint in the US market by onboarding major clients, including the North American Hockey League and Peach Belt Conference, while also achieving significant cost reductions through product development. Linius is poised for further growth by leveraging automation and personalized video technology to meet the evolving needs of broadcasters and sports federations.

