Linius Technologies Reports Record Growth and Strategic Expansion

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Linius Technologies has reported a record-breaking financial year in 2024, with revenue reaching $811,120, driven by successful ventures in the sports sector and strategic partnerships. The company has expanded its footprint in the US market by onboarding major clients, including the North American Hockey League and Peach Belt Conference, while also achieving significant cost reductions through product development. Linius is poised for further growth by leveraging automation and personalized video technology to meet the evolving needs of broadcasters and sports federations.
For further insights into AU:LNU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
- Ford (NYSE:F) Slides as Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico with Tariffs
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.