Linius Technologies Initiates Trading Halt Amid Partnership News

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to announce a new partnership agreement. This halt, effective from October 29, 2024, will last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 31, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for the upcoming disclosure, which could influence Linius’s market position.

For further insights into AU:LNU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.