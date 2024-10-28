News & Insights

Stocks

Linius Technologies Initiates Trading Halt Amid Partnership News

October 28, 2024 — 10:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to announce a new partnership agreement. This halt, effective from October 29, 2024, will last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 31, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for the upcoming disclosure, which could influence Linius’s market position.

For further insights into AU:LNU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNNTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.