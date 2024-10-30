Linius Technologies Gains Shareholder Support for Key Resolutions

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Linius Technologies Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their recent General Meeting have been approved, reflecting strong shareholder support. The resolutions primarily involved the ratification and approval of prior and new share issuances. This development underscores investor confidence in the company’s strategic directions and its ongoing capital management efforts.

