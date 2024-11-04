Linius Technologies Director Increases Shareholding

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Linius Technologies Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, James Brennan. At the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, Brennan acquired an additional 2.5 million shares, increasing his total holdings to over 27 million shares. This move reflects potential strategic adjustments within the company’s leadership and may interest investors monitoring insider activities.

