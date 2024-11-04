Linius Technologies Director Boosts Shareholdings Significantly

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Linius Technologies has announced a significant increase in the holdings of Director Gerard Bongiorno, who has acquired an additional 100 million shares, bringing his total to over 288 million shares. This acquisition follows shareholder approval at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, highlighting investor confidence in the company’s future prospects.

