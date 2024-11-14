News & Insights

Linical Revises Financial Forecast Amid Global Challenges

November 14, 2024 — 03:10 am EST

Linical Co., Ltd. (JP:2183) has released an update.

Linical Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, significantly lowering its expectations due to project cancellations in Japan and a medical strike in South Korea. While sales in the U.S. exceeded expectations, challenges in Europe and Japan have impacted the company’s profit outlook. Linical is taking steps to reduce expenses and aims to recover through global sales synergies.

