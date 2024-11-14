News & Insights

Linical Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in 2024 Financial Performance

November 14, 2024 — 03:10 am EST

Linical Co., Ltd. (JP:2183) has released an update.

Linical Co., Ltd. reported a decline in net sales for the first half of 2024, with a 10.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2023, leading to a loss in profit attributable to owners of the parent. Despite the decrease in financial performance, the company maintains a stable shareholder equity ratio of 42.7%. Looking forward, Linical forecasts a further decline in profits for the full fiscal year ending March 2025.

