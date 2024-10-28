Lingotes Especiales Reshuffles Management Committees

Lingotes Especiales (ES:LGT) has released an update.

Lingotes Especiales has announced changes in its management and control bodies, with new appointments in its Audit and Nominations and Remunerations Committees. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance structure. The company aims to enhance transparency and accountability, vital for investor confidence.

