Lingotes Especiales Appoints New President as Leadership Changes

October 28, 2024 — 11:29 am EDT

Lingotes Especiales (ES:LGT) has released an update.

Lingotes Especiales has announced a significant leadership change with the resignation of its long-serving President, Mr. Vicente Garrido Capa, and the appointment of his daughter, Ms. Mª Teresa Garrido Martín, as the new President. Ms. Garrido Martín brings extensive expertise in accounting and business, having worked with KPMG and various companies, making her well-suited for the role. This marks a new era for the company as it continues to navigate the financial landscape.

