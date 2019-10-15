Lingering hopes of Brexit deal lift UK stocks

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 up 0.9%

Domestic stocks gain on lingering Brexit deal hopes

Neil Woodford's listed fund hits record low

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain's domestically exposed stocks rallied on Tuesday amid hopes that a Brexit deal could be clinched before Oct. 31, while Neil Woodford's listed fund sank to a record low after a decision to wind up the money manager's suspended fund.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC, which had surged more than 4% last Friday after positive Brexit signals from Ireland, added 0.9% by 0705 GMT. Britain and the European Union are set for crunch Brexit talks at a summit on Thursday and Friday.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.3%, helped by UK-focussed banks Lloyds LLOY.L and RBS RBS.L, and stocks considered most sensitive to any Brexit fallout such as housebuilders .FTNMX3720.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust WPCT.L tumbled 8% after the corporate director of Neil Woodford's suspended LF Woodford Equity Income Fund said the fund is to be wound up.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

