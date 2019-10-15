Lingering hopes of Brexit deal lift UK stocks

Britain's domestically exposed stocks rallied on Tuesday amid hopes that a Brexit deal could be clinched before Oct. 31, while Neil Woodford's listed fund sank to a record low after a decision to wind up the money manager's suspended fund.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC, which had surged more than 4% last Friday after positive Brexit signals from Ireland, added 0.9% by 0705 GMT. Britain and the European Union are set for crunch Brexit talks at a summit on Thursday and Friday.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.3%, helped by UK-focussed banks Lloyds LLOY.L and RBS RBS.L, and stocks considered most sensitive to any Brexit fallout such as housebuilders .FTNMX3720.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust WPCT.L tumbled 8% after the corporate director of Neil Woodford's suspended LF Woodford Equity Income Fund said the fund is to be wound up.

