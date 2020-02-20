Commodities

Lingerie brand Victoria's Secret to go private

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

L Brands Inc is selling a controlling stake in its Victoria's Secret unit to investment firm Sycamore Partners, valuing the lingerie brand at $1.1 billion, as focuses on its core Bath & Body Works brand.

L Brands added that long-time Chief Executive Officer Leslie Wexner would step down from the role after the close of the transaction and become chairman emeritus.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said Sycamore Partners would own 55% of Victoria's Secret and take the business private, while L Brands would retain a 45% stake.

