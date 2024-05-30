Lingbao Gold Group Announces Final Dividend

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Class H (HK:3330) has released an update.

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.065 per share for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, with an update on the dividend payment currency set at HKD 0.071406 per share considering the exchange rate. Shareholders approved the dividend on 29 May 2024, with payment scheduled for 31 July 2024. The company also detailed withholding tax rates for various shareholder domiciles in accordance with tax treaties with the PRC.

